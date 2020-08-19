To the editor:
In her letter, “The silver linings of COVID-19” (July, 28 2020) Janalee Cooper lays out the great case for strategic thinking when we consider allowing manufacturing to go out of the country.
Those of us with memories of the 50s and 60s may remember similar arguments being made about steel manufacturing as well as other commerce. A globalist approach may help prevent poverty across the globe (yay, free markets!), and makes more products affordable to the poor here.. But in crunch times (like COVID-19) we see the other side — a reliance on the good intentions of overseas suppliers.
Ms. Cooper raises these point and more in a well researched and eloquent manner.
Bruce Morlan
Northfield