We, as humans, tend to view the world from our own perspective and experiences. The world is shaped by our ideas and our culture. Where we are born, in what type of family, whether our family is wealthy or not, has an impact on our brains and our life’s path. Our future goals are intrinsically linked to our upbringing. Our teachers, job experiences, college years (if we go to college), friends, bosses, and whatever losses we experience add to the mix. All of this to say, that it is really hard to understand another person’s perspective if that person is very different from us in terms of race, ethnicity, economic and education levels, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, abilities, political perspectives, and other key dimensions. These are precisely the reasons why representation matters. Listening to other people’s experiences with empathy is essential. We all know this, but we tend to forget this fact conveniently and think that we are equal when we are not.
Representation matters, but it is hard to achieve. We don’t hear the voices of everybody unless all groups are represented, and they are part of a community’s discourse; part of the assembly of voices that shape policies. Tokenism is the opposite of representation. Checking off a list of the people who should be at the table is not enough. People chosen to speak for others need to be truly engaged with their communities, ready to accept the burden of representing a voiceless and invisible group of people.
Northfield is an eminently white community. This is evident in the schools and in the composition of all policy-shaping groups, commissions, and boards. White people govern in most areas, and they have for a long time. Breaking through that uniformity is hard and it takes time. Placing people of color here and there is not enough; that would be tokenism. Change has to be deeper and systemic. People should be where they are most needed. Right now the Human Rights Commission, a commission I know well, has four Hispanic people well-versed in housing issues, and two, by the mayor’s prerogative, without a vote, including myself at present. The Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the board that oversees housing in Northfield, has zero Hispanics. The mayor is proud to have placed a person from China and a person from Somalia on the housing board. They are providing valuable perspectives and representation that is a welcome change, and yet, the HRA remains without Hispanics, even as it is this ethnic group that suffers the most from poor housing conditions.
Representation is not enough. People who are at the table need to be fully conscious of their role. Having to speak for an underrepresented group is hard. It comes with tremendous responsibility and needs to go hand in hand with the capacity to listen and learn from other voices. We all need to move beyond our limitations, our constraints and our comfort zones and truly listen to one another. That’s when representation will truly work.