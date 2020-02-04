Anybody who has worked with me knows how much I care about being inclusive and positive. When I ran for mayor, one of my major motivations was to change the tone of city government and encourage more people to get involved. Together we have made a lot of progress in this area. One of the first things we did was to change the State of the City Address.
It is now so much more than a simple speech. It has presentations, awards, and music performances. It happens in the evening, so more people can come. It allows more time to truly celebrate and honor members of our community who have made great contributions through leadership, vision and action. It is one more way to say thank you to our many civic volunteers and our city staff who carry out the day-to-day tasks that help to make our community such a wonderful place to live, work, learn and play.
During the event, we will honor six Mayor for a Day Essay Contest winners from our fourth- and fifth-grade students. The essays will showcase the creativity and originality of their ideas on how to make life in Northfield better through our park and recreation spaces. The Youth Ethical Leadership Award will be given to a High School junior or senior who demonstrates excellence as a student in the areas of innovation, integrity, leadership, and service for others. We will also honor one of our 200 civic volunteers with a Board and Commission Member Excellence Award. This award will highlight the creativity, professionalism, dedication and teamwork of a Northfield board or commission member.
Four years ago the State of the City Address was a noontime luncheon with a $20 attendance fee. Some people attended, but many couldn’t. Due to the hard work of a lot of people, we have come a long way in three years, and now the State of the City is a wonderful municipal event that allows us all to come together.
For the third year in a row, Carleton has graciously agreed to allow us to use their Kracum Performance Hall. It is a beautiful facility which seats 400 people; last year we came close to filling it up! Thanks to the partnership of other sponsors like the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and Xcel Energy, this event is now free and open to the public so all can attend. It has become something that really belongs to the whole community.
I hope you all will consider attending, because the importance of honoring civic engagement cannot be understated. Moreover, the people we recognize at this event can serve as an inspiration to all of us. Great cities don’t just happen. They need people like you to innovate and contribute your time and energy to keep us growing and moving forward.
Please mark your calendars for Monday, March 16th at 6 p.m. and join us for this fun and informative event.