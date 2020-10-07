To the editor:
"These truths" may indeed be self-evident, but they are definitely not self-sustaining. That is our job, as citizens.
A great poet/song writer once asked, "What became of the changes we waited for love to bring?" The question contains the answer, we waited. We the people must bring the changes! We cannot content ourselves with only having the rights of democracy (like spoiled children), we must have the courage to embrace the responsibilities. Voting is the first of these.
I'm certain that all the men and women that dutifully laid down their young lines (in WWII) to stop the spread of fascism in Europe, did so to defend liberty and justice for all, (they were) people of all races, religions and beliefs sacrificing for the vision of equal rights, equal treatment, opportunities and equal justice under the law.
Now it is our turn. We must stand up for the truth that our hearts know. For our children, grandchildren and their children. For our precious planet and a more civilized society.
We can "create a more perfect union." We must vote for the sake of everyone and everything we love. It is our responsibility as citizens. We may not have another chance. Vote on the side of love (the greatest of these), for what unites us (U.S.) not what divides us.
Vote into the light.
May all and all be blessed. God Bless America.
Thank you.
Jon P. Frasz
Northfield