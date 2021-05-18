To the editor:
In a recent letter to the editor, Dana Engstrom wrote about the traffic on Lincoln Parkway. I would like to echo those concerns.
As a parent of children who must cross Lincoln Parkway on their way to Greenvale Elementary every day, I can attest to the fact that the street is currently very busy during school drop off and pick-up times. Furthermore, as the use of the Northfield Community Services building increases, traffic will likely increase as well. Even with crossing guards, traffic does not always stop and crossing feels somewhat risky.
Before even entertaining the idea of adding a large apartment building with entrances and exits onto Lincoln Parkway, the city should require a traffic study by a company that specializes in school traffic patterns.
Our community has just invested in two school buildings on Lincoln Parkway. These buildings are daily destinations for some of our youngest learners and their families, and we want to keep their arrival and departure a safe experience. In addition, our schools should be gathering places for community events, something that would be unappealing and possibly unsafe if hundreds of additional cars were added to the daily traffic pattern of the street the schools are on.
For the safety of students, staff, and community, the city needs to think carefully about the big picture and long term effects of building any large scale housing on this particular road.
Marja Steinberg
Northfield