...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
We have exciting news about an upcoming change to your newspaper. Starting next week, Northfield News will be changing to a new, easier-to-handle size.
The redesigned look will still arrive in your mailbox each week, but instead of being 22 inches tall, it will now be 14 inches, making it much easier to page through to find your favorite news and advertising information. The font size will remain the same.
Part of this update is based on a national trend with community newspapers. By creating the same column width and size for each paper, we can more easily share news and advertising with each other and make it easier for national advertisers to spend their money in our communities.
Within the paper, you will see the local news stories and commentary up front, classified will be in the middle and sports will be in the back. We are doing this because color will be available in the front and back, while classifieds will take some color and some black and white in the middle.
The number of pages you receive each week will also grow in size, and given that this physical size is much easier to browse, we think you will enjoy your new paper.