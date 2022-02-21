We have exciting news about an upcoming change to your newspaper. Starting next week, Northfield News will be changing to a new, easier-to-handle size.

The redesigned look will still arrive in your mailbox each week, but instead of being 22 inches tall, it will now be 14 inches, making it much easier to page through to find your favorite news and advertising information. The font size will remain the same.

Part of this update is based on a national trend with community newspapers. By creating the same column width and size for each paper, we can more easily share news and advertising with each other and make it easier for national advertisers to spend their money in our communities.

Within the paper, you will see the local news stories and commentary up front, classified will be in the middle and sports will be in the back. We are doing this because color will be available in the front and back, while classifieds will take some color and some black and white in the middle.

The number of pages you receive each week will also grow in size, and given that this physical size is much easier to browse, we think you will enjoy your new paper.

If you have questions about the content of the newspaper, email editor@apgsomn.com. If you have any questions or comments about the changes, contact me at randy.rickman@apgsomn.com.

Thanks for your continued support.

Randy Rickman is president of APG Media of Southern Minnesota. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

