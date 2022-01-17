...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
I would like to publicly thank Councilor Zuccolotto for the courage to vote against the plan for the Kraewood Addition. He was representing his people - the Third Ward. But, there were plenty of other reasons he and others could have used to vote against the project - the most glaring being the use of tax increment financing (TIF). It was neither fair nor socially just.
The legislative intent of TIF was to have a semi-competitive bid process for identified areas in need of redevelopment. Instead, the Council has been creating TIF districts, like the hotel site and Paulson tree farm, for areas that already have infrastructure readily available, and then offering the tax break to just one developer. Affordable housing is a laudable goal, but is it really worth $45,000 per apartment to fund apartments that are still too expensive for those needing housing?
Lurking within the use of TIF is the larger issue of "social justice". Property taxes are a highly regressive form of taxation hitting the less wealthy much harder than the well to do. Giving a "TIF privilege" to the developer should be done sparingly, if for no other reason than it is unfair to give a benefit to one that is not given to all. It is hard to blame a developer for continuing to request those monies when the Council keeps giving it away.
Mayor Pownell said in a recent article in the paper that TIF is complicated. I disagree. While TIF monies are being given away to the same developer, taxes will be raised more than 11% next year, and more than 40% over the last 5 years of the Pownell administration - making Northfield less affordable for all 20,000+ people who already live and work here. Is that complicated? And, is that tax/social justice? And, is it justice that you and I have been paying market rate taxes for decades, and the newcomer gets a tax break for the next 25 years?
Once again, Mr. Zuccolloto, thank you for your vote. Thank you for listening to your ward, and your people. Thank you for the courage to vote against the proposal. Thank you for supporting social justice.