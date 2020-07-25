To the editor:
This is a difficult time for Minnesota. And, as in other hard situations, we know that we can make it through by working together. In Minnesota, we look out for each other. The COVID crisis is an unfamiliar challenge, and it’s to our credit that we have flattened the infamous curve by following guidance from health experts.
For sure we’re tired of being careful. Many people are hurting financially. Kids are desperate to be at school. Some folks are losing healthcare. And we are seeing more clearly than ever that our system is not fair to people of color. We are going to need coordinated leadership to beat this double crisis.
Finally on Tuesday morning we learned that the legislature was able to come together to pass widely popular police reform. Hurray!
But they couldn’t agree on a bonding bill to support infrastructure in local communities. And they couldn’t agree on a COVID relief package. They couldn’t pass a mask mandate — even with President Trump’s support for masks. That’s a sign that our governor needs to keep his peacetime emergency powers, which 49 out of 50 states’ governors still have, to act quickly as changing events require.
We need Senate Republicans to stop politicizing Governor Walz’s leadership efforts, and to come together with the House and governor.
We need legislation that helps all Minnesota residents adopt practices that will protect one another. We need a mask mandate, with appropriate exceptions, of course. In a Minnesota winter, it isn’t on individual business people and homeowners to clear streets after blizzards, and it shouldn’t be on individuals to fight COVID. Let's take care of one another.
Orick Peterson
Northfield