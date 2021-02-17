To the editor:
I am Larry Fowler, a retired social studies teacher, and it is my wish that Donald Trump be convicted for crimes against humanity. His actions could be followed by future presidents and his conviction will bar him from any future office. He has work to destroyed the republic and is responsible for the siege of the Capitol.
The two party system has been destroyed and it is my opinion that we need an opposition party. Long live both parties sans the individual who has put us all through the worst four years of American history.
Larry L. Fowler
Dundas