To the editor:
The Archer House is a key anchor of the Northfield Historic District. It is the first grand, historic structure a visitor from the Twin Cities sees when they approach the downtown from the north. It is the last impression of Northfield for visitors arriving by I-35. It establishes Northfield as uniquely different from the modern blandness of Burnsville, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Farmington and other cities which have few surviving historic buildings.
Northfield’s Historic District size, 65 buildings and the majority of the downtown area, sets it apart from other cities and creates an atmosphere and memory of bygone days. While standing on Bridge Square and seeing most of the original buildings still in place, one imagines Jesse James robbing the bank and riding down Division St. The beautiful preservation of downtown Northfield creates a large movie set where every visitor can project their own thoughts and memories. Memories of the small town they grew up in. Memories of old TV shows like "Leave it to Beaver" and "The Andy Griffith Show." Memories of old movies like "It’s a Wonderful Life." The look of Northfield creates the atmosphere, the atmosphere creates a memory, the memory creates a feeling. It is the feeling of returning to a simpler time and place.
The Archer House dominates the 200 block of Division. Its loss would greatly diminish the size of the Historic District. Although the Northfield Public Library is just across the street it’s impact for the Historic District visual continuity is lost due to its extreme setback and height above grade. The loss of the 200 block is significant because it is roughly a third of the Division St Historic District. As the historic district shrinks so does the atmosphere and memories.
Northfield’s attraction as a destination drive for the approximately 2.9 million residents of the Twin Cities Area is dependent on Northfield’s Historic District. It makes the drive worth the effort. Increased tourism affects all businesses in Northfield not just those on Division It improves the quality and number of restaurants, bars and shops for all citizens of Northfield. The Historic District is the future economic engine for commercial business in Northfield.
Please protect Northfield’s distinct character and future by preserving the facade of The Archer House.
Pierce Johnson
NHS Class of 1973
Los Angeles, California