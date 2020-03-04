Like many of you, I have been following updates regarding the COVID-19 virus. I want to assure you that we are watching the situation closely and are making sure plans are in place should we have an outbreak locally or regionally.
Right now the risk of getting sick in Minnesota from COVID-19 is very low. The city of Northfield emergency preparedness response officials are working in coordination with our Northfield Hospital and Clinics (NH+C), the Minnesota Department of Health, Northfield School District, Rice and Dakota County Public Healt agencies, local employers and others to plan for and respond to COVID-19. Given the international footprint of St. Olaf and Carleton and the unique size and concentration of students, faculty and visitors on a college campus, we are also in close communication and coordination with them.
The idea behind public health is “harm reduction”; it takes a slightly different approach to what we already know about helpful and healthy behaviors. I liked this explanation — from a Feb. 27 piece on ScientificAmerican.com — that is particularly relevant at this point in time related to the pandemic:
“We should prepare, not because we may feel personally at risk, but so that we can help lessen the risk for everyone. The infectiousness of a virus, for example, depends on how much we encounter one another; how well we quarantine individuals who are ill; how often we wash our hands; whether those treating the ill have proper protective equipment; how healthy we are to begin with—and such factors are all under our control.”
This developing situation has reminded me of the importance of taking a few practical steps we can all take. In many ways, this is no different than getting ready for a regular flu season, or a winter storm: make sure you have some food on hand, you have plans for backup at work or for child care for an extended period of time, and check on vulnerable neighbors.
If you or a child is ill, stay home. This is particularly important in Minnesota with our strong work ethic. We all feel compelled to go to work. It is important to not go to work or school if you are sick.
And remember to wash your hands.
If COVID-19 does spread to our area, what you can expect from the city is that we will communicate with you through as many avenues as possible (the newspaper, radio, social media, etc.), and we will facilitate coordination between our health experts at NH+C and the rest of the community. I encourage you to continue to monitor the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cdc.gov/ and the Minnesota Department of Health health.state.mn.us/ for current and accurate public health information as well.
It’s difficult to know what may develop in the few days between when I write this and you read it, but taking steps to plan for, prevent, mitigate and control emergencies of any sort is just another part of building community resilience.