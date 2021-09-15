To the editor:
Recently, on a national news website, I saw an ad with a photo of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig that said, “Tell Angie Craig it’s a bad idea to hike taxes on America’s energy producers!” The ad was put out by something called Energy Citizens.
I was intrigued. I belong to Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a bipartisan, volunteer organization working on this issue. We want Congress to combat climate change through a carbon fee and dividend, and we’ve had a lot of success in Minnesota. In fact, Rep. Craig is an original co-sponsor of H.R. 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would put our proposal into action. I wondered, was this ad put out by another grassroots group?
No. A quick web search told me that Energy Citizens is run by the American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry's largest trade group. They don’t care about Minnesotans, or the people in any of the other states where they’re running this ad campaign. They only care about protecting the profit margins of oil and gas companies, with no thought to the consequences.
Speaking of consequences: This ad appeared next to a story about the damage wrought by Hurricane Ida. Climate change is making hurricanes less predictable and more powerful — in other words, more expensive and more deadly.
But there is hope in action. A price on carbon can help create jobs and save lives. So please, do contact Rep. Craig, thank her for what she’s done so far, and urge her to put a price on carbon in the upcoming budget reconciliation. Because looking out for each other is never a bad idea.
Cynthia Carau
Northfield