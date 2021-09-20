To the editor:
I read the article by Brett Reese, "Kraewood developer looks to dispel misinformation."
This article sought to clarify concerns about the Paulson Project, also known as the Kraewood Development. One of the features presented by Mr. Reese was a 100-unit apartment building. However, there was no specific mention of parking for the residents of a 100-unit apartment building.
Is there to be an off street parking lot for this building? Or, will there be underground parking for this building? Mr. Reese only says "Developer will work with the city and school district to install any lighted crossings." The people of Northfield would like to know the specific plan for parking for the 100-unit apartment building.
Joe Endert
Northfield