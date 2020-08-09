To the editor:
It’s considerate of full-time politicians like Todd Lippert to dedicate themselves to solving our health care woes. ACA/Obamacare era insurance can indeed strain household budgets at a time when so many are reeling personally from the Walz shutdown and a jaw-dropping $4.7 billion projected state budget deficit.
Having turned his attention to the high cost of health care, Lippert has apparently finished “reimagining” public safety and policing. That’s good news. Still, we taxpayers are expected to pick up the tab for everything that’s cooked up for our “benefit” in St. Paul.
New spending required to implement Lippert’s dream of “expanding MinnesotaCare as a big step towards universal health care” would be in addition to the massive “provider tax” increase that Lippert voted for in 2019 (HF2414).
Lippert is correct that Obamacare, brought to us by progressives like himself, gave us “high deductible plans that aren’t much different than having no insurance at all.” Many Minnesotans warned Democrats that their ACA “dream” would do exactly that. And wreck some of the best health care in the country. And lower wages and erode decision-making control, thereby discouraging young people from entering the profession.
American health insurance does need improving. But the track record of the professional political class, of which Lippert is a member, convinces me that they’re not up to the job. Replace those wizards of “reimagining” with leaders who are regular folks with jobs and budgets.
Send Joe Moravchik — police officer, teacher, coach — to St. Paul for solid, sensible decision-making.
Kathy Brown Dodds
Lonsdale
This letter is a paid political endorsement.