A lot of the world is coming out of pandemic hibernation. At last.
My family still stays home, to protect our young adult son who has disabilities (yes, plural). If he got COVID, it would really suck. Vaccinated + boosted + masked, he’s still at risk of severe illness if he gets it.
A lot of people know my son. And if you know him, he knows your phone number — and probably your birthday. He’s outgoing, eager with a handshake, likes to chat with whoever is nearby.
Well, no one is nearby now.
We chose Northfield 20-plus years ago for its size, sensibility, school district — and neighborliness. It’s a good place for his lifelong home. Our strategy for his future: surround him with good people. Foster conversation, shared interests, friendships. The more people who know him well enough for a chat, the more people there are watching out for him.
Then “surround him with people” became dangerous.
He still connects with friends regularly via phone and Zoom. His days are rich and full, with good people who are everywhere, from Norway to Colorado. Just not at the same table in the taproom, coffee shop, library — chatting with whatever neighbors stop by. That serendipity is lost. His safeguard is slipping.
For decades, the drive in the disability community has been more integration, more visibility. In the words of the Supreme Court’s 1999 Olmstead decision: living, working and socializing in community. When we’re out in public, people see us, they remember us. When we stay home, people may forget us. If he’s invisible, who will watch out for him?
It stung when CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky seemed to dismiss immune-compromised and disabled people. She said in a January interview that it’s “encouraging” that most of the few vaccinated individuals who have died from COVID “were unwell to begin with” — people with serious health problems, or disabilities. Like these neighbors don’t matter.
Over 150 disability groups protested, saying: “The public health response to COVID has treated people with disabilities as disposable.” Walensky apologized. But it’s hard not to feel disposable when folks act like the risk is over.
Even if small numbers do count for less in public health and public policy, individual people should count in community.
For all the neighbors you see out and about right now, there are more of us at home, waiting for our turn. We’re not “in community” right now, but we’re still part of this community.
A friend asks: How will you know when it’s time to be back out there?
When local COVID cases are actually low (not just “declining”). When testing — and staying home if you’re contagious — is routine. When effective treatments are readily available. When we can be outside. When we can keep some distance. When it’s clear that the general public cares that some people need more protection and helps give it.
When it’s safe to chat with the neighbors we know, and not fear the neighbors we don’t.
So when you’re out there, have fun. Be safe. Be kind. Make room. Don’t forget about the neighbors that you don’t see.
And save a seat for us.
We’ll get there.