To the editor:
This November will be my first time voting in a major U.S. election. As a Northfield native and now a student at George Washington University, I have come to understand the importance of being involved in the community. More importantly, I have seen firsthand how electing compassionate representatives can improve the lives of many.
Our current state representative, Todd Lippert, puts the common good first. The world we’re living in today has only further exposed the inequalities that divide us, and during his time in the legislature, Todd has always sought to help the people that need it most.
Whether it’s working for equitable childcare and educational opportunities, advocating for more sustainable farming practices, or ensuring that those in our caregiving economy are supported, Todd is there. He believes in common-sense solutions that reflect strong morals and progressive values. His background as an ordained minister has enabled him to gain the trust of many, and he has shifted that same energy and passion for service to his work in the legislature. As someone that wants to go into public service myself, I admire Todd’s work ethic and desire to enact real change that will benefit all.
Today’s political climate is often associated with negativity and gridlock, but whenever I talk to Todd, I feel like he truly cares about each and every constituent he serves. In addition, he always looks at issues with empathy and wants nothing more than for every person to get the opportunities they deserve.
The 2020 election is shaping up to be one of the most consequential and contentious in our country’s history. We must fight to make sure that our state is a place where everyone can succeed, and also ensure that rural areas like ours aren’t left behind. It is imperative that we elect officials who will serve with compassion and put the common good first. Todd is one of those people, and I know I can trust his judgment on the issues that matter.
We have a saying in our campaign, and it’s that “if you know Todd, you’ll vote for Todd.” I hope you feel the same way come election day in November and vote to re-elect Todd Lippert for Minnesota House District 20B.
Anna Weber
Northfield