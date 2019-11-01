It is getting chilly out there, and some residents are dreaming of warmer climates. So, how does the census work for those who fly south for the winter?
It is critical that every resident be counted once and in the right place. For Minnesota snowbirds, we need you to be counted in Minnesota. For those with their usual residence in Minnesota for the summer months and a short-term residence in a warmer climate, please wait until you return to Minnesota to fill out your census form. When you receive your census form at the southern address, please enter zero for the number of people living at that address and leave the rest of the form blank. This will tell the Census Bureau that this residence is temporary and not your usual home.
Why is it important to be counted in the right place? The census is an opportunity to positively impact our political influence in Congress by ensuring that we are represented. In 2010, the state came within less than 9,000 residents of losing a Congressional district. An accurate count is also used to determine funding for health care centers, schools and other federal programs that Minnesota and local agencies benefit from.
Where should snowbirds be officially counted? According to official census residence rules, snowbirds should be “counted at the residence where they live most of the year.” For example, if you spend seven months in Minnesota and five months in Florida, you should be counted only in Minnesota, even if you are in Florida on April 1.
How can a snowbird avoid being counted in the wrong place? Census forms will have a unique number that correlates to the address that it is sent to. The form will not ask where you live. Thus, if you use the identification number provided on the form, you will be counted at the address where the form was sent to.
What does it take for a snowbird to be counted in the right place? It is very easy to be counted in the correct place. If you have someone staying at your usual residence when the census form is delivered, please ask them to include you in the count for that residence. You can also wait until you return to your usual residence and complete the form waiting for you. The form can be completed online or via mail using the identification number from the form.
When you receive the census form, the questionnaire will simply ask for the number of people “living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2020.” What this really means is ‘Are you staying there while having no usual residence elsewhere?’ If your usual residence is in Minnesota, please be counted as a Minnesotan. We are counting on you to be counted here.