To the editor:
I am a Democrat looking for a Republican to join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby with me. CCL is a nonpartisan group pushing for the carbon dividend law, which would collect a fee for energy companies to introduce carbon into the economy, then rebate 100% of that money to Americans equally.
This is a passable bill with support from people across the spectrum. No money goes to the government, and the private sector would be motivated to innovate-away something that would cost it something: carbon-wasteful energy as opposed to carbon-efficient energy. And this dividend would replace a bunch of regulations. Maybe too many.
I have been slow getting onto something like this, but the events of the last year or so have prodded me. I finally acted because my kid was very worried and I said I'd do something. We have to have more of a future than just reacting to natural disasters.
Robb Campbell
Northfield