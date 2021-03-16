To the editor:
I have been a patient of the Mayo Health System for 35 years. I have received excellent care and their staff has been great. They likely saved my life two or three times.
But NH+C takes client satisfaction to the next level. I believe it comes from the employees’ dedication and attitude. This whole vaccination process is the best public–private partnership we have witnessed since WWII.
I had no previous relationship with NH+C, but in early February I get a text from them inquiring if I was interested in making a vaccination appointment and provided me a phone number. After a two minute phone call I had an appointment booked for Feb. 19.
I had only been to the hospital twice, the most recent visit was four years ago. I received my first clue of my upcoming experience when I read the novel “Burma Shave” signs while going up the driveway. Next was valet parking for anyone who wished to take advantage of it. I received a hearty greeting at the door. From that point on I was always escorted from station to station by a helpful and friendly staff member who was never more than 6.5 feet away. I was a bit early but I was smoothly merged into the flow. I estimate the time from parking lot to parking lot could not have been much over 30 minutes which included the 15 minutes to watch for reactions. (I did not feel a thing)
While in “recovery” I created a bit of a stir by asking if I could make a donation to the hospital. After checking with two other staff members they were able to accommodate me. I plan to give a more generous one when I return for number two. In fact I would like to toss out a belated challenge to the Northfield/Dundas community. You received life in that arm. Think of family. Think of friends. Think of sitting in a big group at a baseball game.
NH+C has experienced a rough year financially, but notice how they stood up for the community in a fearful time. So whether you have received two shots or one shot or zero shots, think about paying ahead to a wonderful institution of this community. The theme of my little campaign is: “If it barely hurt give generously; if it hurt not at all give even more.”
Harley Tate
Dundas