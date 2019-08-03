Many of us get involved in government because we want to make a difference on major policy issues like health care, immigration and, yes, even potholes. Minnesota cities large and small always have pothole problems. Northfield is no different.
Northfield has a small Public Works Department compared to other cities, but they rise to the challenge to care for our 78 miles of streets, 23 miles of trails and 70 miles of sidewalk.
Since March, public works crews have used more than 100 tons of mix patching potholes, and will be working throughout the summer to get all roads in acceptable condition. Our GIS technician, Bryanna Paarmann, has created a helpful pothole repair map on the city website for community members to see which areas have been addressed and which remain. There is also a request tracker tool on the city website to report concerns.
We are also working to design our streets for longer life. Potholes form because of freezing and thawing, and a change as small as the location of a drain grate can make a big difference as to whether there’s standing water freezing and thawing. For example, in the newly rebuilt part of Division, gutters and drains are placed so that they’re always in the path of the plow, rather than buried under piles of snow at the edge of the street. New designs like these will make the street last longer and, by reducing ice patches, be safer for everyone and save the city — and you —money.
Northfield has 564 acres of public land that must be maintained like you would your yard.
That includes weeding and trash clean-up. The newly planted areas along Division are maintained for now by a landscape company. We have discovered some problems with the choice of plantings, and city staff are working with the contractors to fix those before winter. (Thank you all for your patience as these changes are made.) In the meantime, every week, Public Works staff clear litter and debris from boulevards and roadsides (including occasionally couches and TVs), clean park shelters and paths, inspect sidewalks for hazards, clean streets and remove debris from storm drains, mow and mulch parks, repair water fountains, replace street signs, maintain the municipal compost site and do lots of weeding.
All this isn’t glamorous, and we’re fortunate to have some really talented and dedicated people working for all of us. I also thank the Northfield Garden Club and many others for all their hard work and dedication, making our city look beautiful, through volunteer groups and the Adopt a Park program and the Love Our City event each May.
Many of us had an opportunity to enjoy the Vintage Band Festival over the weekend and Night to Unite festivities, as well as baseball tournaments, Books and Stars events, and other events that make summer in Northfield special. We should all remember the people doing unglamorous work behind the scenes that make these events in our public spaces just that much better.