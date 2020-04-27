To the editor:
We cannot be distracted and divided by disagreements over the accuracy of various COVID-19 models. It is wise to rationally evaluate the different models. It is dangerous to disregard them just because they are not all in perfect agreement.
Although they may not give us identical numbers, trends are fairly consistent: if we go back to business as usual, lives will be lost and people will suffer. We must not forget the numbers they are arguing about represent flesh and blood humans.
We should not be picking political sides but recognizing our common enemy is COVID-19. I support the steps taken by Gov. Walz not because of his political party, but because his plan is based on what public health experts tell us will keep the most people safe.
I think about my 86-year-old stepdad, my niece who is a nurse in a long-term care facility, my nephew working on equipment making essential medical supplies and a dear lifelong friend battling cancer. I lost my mom to breast cancer several months ago and I can’t imagine losing another person I love right now. I ask all of us to think about the people whose loss would turn those theoretical numbers into pain for you. I recognize I come from a place of privilege, but regardless of your income level, race, geography, faith tradition or politics losing a loved one is devastating.
There was nothing I could do to keep my mom alive, but I am going to do everything I can to prevent the loss of my stepdad, niece, nephew and friend to COVID-19.
If all of us keep someone in mind whom we can’t bear to lose, together, we can reduce suffering and save lives.
Shari Wadleigh
Northfield