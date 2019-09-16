Are you a racist?
Webster’s Fourth Edition New World College Dictionary says racism is “belief in or doctrine asserting racial differences in character, intelligence, etc., and the superiority of one race over another or others….”
When I was young I absorbed racist attitudes and prejudices from my “normal,” white family, friends, neighbors and classmates. We were decent and good people who rejected the idea of racism. But as children and later as adults we also unconsciously accepted what much of the white world taught: black and brown people are essentially different from us and suspect.
Racism over the centuries infiltrated America’s culture and it’s institutions. We didn’t believe that we were being racist toward it’s first people, native Americans, whose lands, cultures and languages were plundered or destroyed. Then we enslaved African men, women and children. Institutional and personal racism still continues to shape our attitudes, thinking and behavior toward African Americans with deadly results. Today we support this same fear and distrust in how we treat immigrants and refugees.
The following poem is from a question put to me by an African-American man I worked with. He was sincere and he asked for an honest answer.
Racism
A black man I worked with,
Asked me, “Are you a racist?”
I said, “I am.
“I wasn’t born one, but with effort I’ve lived that way.”
He thanked me for being honest, then shook my hand,
I wanted clarity and so I began.
I inhaled winds of racism, it’s what we breathe,
Fashioned blocks made of fear and prejudice,
Walled away those different, not like me,
In ignorance I built a shaky edifice,
Everyone told me it was OK:
Separate people! There’s you, then me,
Outsiders beware if not of my tribe,
Who you are I cannot see,
Dignity and preciousness of persons
Invisible to eyes going blind.
Long ago I stood before a deep abyss,
Saw God’s blood flowing in every breast,
Watched lives shaped by His kiss
Even as Adam fell and became less,
Calling races inferior, strangers to fear.
I understand delusions of racism.
We imagine ourselves at the top of the heap,
But the soul understands truth’s catechism,
Chooses justice that lives at ocean’s feet,
Sees each person as family created in love.
No child is born a racist.
David Walters
Northfield