On Friday the 20th, I was part of a peaceful demonstration by young people in Bridge Square, for the second time in 50 years. In 1969, as a first-year student at Carleton, I exercised my First Amendment right to speak out about war on the other side of our planet. In 2019, I shouted my support as high school and college students used their freedom of speech to address the climate crisis.
I beg everyone reading this letter to do whatever they can, WHATEVER they can, to make sure there will be a Bridge Square in 2069 for folks to gather in. An unloved planet, unaddressed climate crises, and stupid denial can alter things in so many terrible ways. Let’s make certain the things we hold dearest — like coming together in Bridge Square to ensure a better world — are available to our high school students’ grandchildren. Let’s make it another 50 years!
Sarah Entenmann
Northfield