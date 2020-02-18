To the editor:
There are a lot of lawmakers talking about "gun safety" in St. Paul these days. This, of course, is a little sleight of hand vaguely related to the history of the NRA. Before they became just another big money lobbying group they actually taught gun safety to young folks.
But what I refer to as "public safety (gun) laws" is something different. Everyone running around everywhere, with any kind of (unregulated) gun is not safe for society, nor is it what some call "freedom." It is enslavement to fear in my view.
I believe we (as a state) can make laws for public safety, as Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia suggested in Heller v. D.C., without violating anyone's Second Amendment rights. There is no reason why we should not close any loopholes in the background check system, as suggested by a bill the House forwarded to the Senate in 2018.
The background check system has prevented approximately 3 million ineligible people from purchasing firearms. Unfortunately, many unqualified people slipped through unnoticed by simply buying from non-licensed sellers at gun shows and on the internet — loopholes that have not escaped the notice of terrorists.
There is also a law, passed by the House of Representatives in Minnesota, which would temporarily remove guns from people shown to be a danger to themselves or others, in a court hearing. These are called Red Flag laws, and they could have prevented many mass shootings that were telegraphed by the shooters before they actually happened.
Both bills have been dormant in the Senate since 2018. Refusing to even discuss the bills runs contrary to the democratic process, wherein we discuss, debate and vote on bills before they are made law.
Since a new session has just stared at our Capitol, our senators have a new chance this year to do the right thing. If not, in November we the people of Minnesota, who by a large majority, (including hunters and law enforcement) support these bills, can take the opportunity to elect senators who will abide by our wishes.
Jon P. Frasz
Northfield