Volunteerism is part of the core of who we are as a community. In 1931 with a population of around 3,000 adults, there were 107 organizations that met weekly with a membership of 8,050.
While I haven’t done the analysis recently, I’m sure the ratio of organizations to the number of memberships is likely a very similar ratio today. In Northfield, our volunteers help us build a stronger, safer, more connected community one project, one relationship at a time.
The amount of time that you dedicate to volunteerism and making a difference on behalf of others is remarkable. Whether it’s reading to elementary youth, stocking the food shelf, coaching a youth sports team, cleaning up a local park or using your creativity to bring the set of a theatrical play to life, you are what makes our small town so special. The relationships that we build through these many experiences make the fabric of our community healthy and vibrant.
Saturday, May 22 will be our third annual “Love Our City” community serve day, where 75-100 volunteers of all ages and from every corner of our diverse community work side by side around town on a wide range of projects. Volunteers will be doing general cleanup in our parks, and so much more.
Some of the projects will include mulching, weeding, planting trees, staining, and putting plants in our parklet planters. We will start our morning at Riverside Park between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to receive assignments and instructions. The day will culminate with a lunch at Riverside Park allowing us to compare notes, build stronger connections, and be closer neighbors.
We will be following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for outdoor activities and ask that all participants wear masks when gathering or working in close proximity to others from different households.
For the schedule, additional details, and to sign up for the May 22nd “Love Our City 2021” community-wide serve day, you can reach organizers at loveourcitymn@gmail.com or visit this Sign Up Genius link: https://bit.ly/3eODeYf