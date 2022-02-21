...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
On March 8, 2022, the annual meeting of Greenvale Township and most other statewide townships will convene. This is the opportunity for residents of the townships to meet to discuss local issues with other township residents, to vote directly on their annual tax levy for the following year, and hold elections for township officers. Some of the topics may include road maintenance, bridges, ditches, fire protection or other issues.
Some in our township of Greenvale wish to convene only to postpone the actual meeting until sometime this summer citing continued risk to COVID exposure. I hope the the electors will reject that proposal and get our work done at the proper time.
COVID infections have been declining rapidly and those of us who have been vaccinated are at only a small risk of being infected, and if infected, generally will have only a minor illness as proven with recent reports.
We are tired of the fear of COVID and need to get back to normal activities, normal routines and normal gatherings. If one is concerned for one's own health or if one is not vaccinated, then wear a mask, but let no one try to limit the activities of others who may think otherwise.
I urge my neighbors and friends of Greenvale Township to come together and get our work done. Don't postpone till tomorrow what we can do today.