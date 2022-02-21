To the editor:

On March 8, 2022, the annual meeting of Greenvale Township and most other statewide townships will convene. This is the opportunity for residents of the townships to meet to discuss local issues with other township residents, to vote directly on their annual tax levy for the following year, and hold elections for township officers. Some of the topics may include road maintenance, bridges, ditches, fire protection or other issues.

Some in our township of Greenvale wish to convene only to postpone the actual meeting until sometime this summer citing continued risk to COVID exposure. I hope the the electors will reject that proposal and get our work done at the proper time.

COVID infections have been declining rapidly and those of us who have been vaccinated are at only a small risk of being infected, and if infected, generally will have only a minor illness as proven with recent reports.

We are tired of the fear of COVID and need to get back to normal activities, normal routines and normal gatherings. If one is concerned for one's own health or if one is not vaccinated, then wear a mask, but let no one try to limit the activities of others who may think otherwise.

I urge my neighbors and friends of Greenvale Township to come together and get our work done. Don't postpone till tomorrow what we can do today.

Wayne Peterson

Northfield 

