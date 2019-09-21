To the editor:
On Aug. 20 the Lions Club donated a $10,017 piece of playground equipment for Lions/Riverside Park. The money was raised with the generous donations from our fund-raising events. Juxtaposing our gift, that same evening, the council decided to purchase the Police Station.
For those unfamiliar with the Police Station, we are renters. Seven years ago, the council agreed to a statutorily unauthorized creative financing (i.e. illegal) agreement whereby we agreed to rent the Police Station for 20 years reserving the right to purchase. Renting has come at the cost of roughly $250,000 more than ownership, or in playground equipment terms, 25 less. Those 25 lost playgrounds don't tell the whole story.
We could have saved 100 playgrounds ($1 million) if overbuilding of both space and materials were included in the calculation. For example, in spite of the minority report championed by the late Ray Cox which called for a remodeling and expansion of the existing Safety Center, the Police Station was built to one day house the fire department. If we had followed Ray's plan to remodel and reuse, we would have ended up with a facility similar to the building that we remodeled anyhow, and we could have saved roughly 400 pieces of playground equipment ($4 million), reduced our operating costs, and even reduced our carbon footprint.
As I listened to the plan to finally own the the Police Station, I could not help but wonder how great our parks could have been if we had just listened to Ray's sage advice — fix what we have. I hope this history lesson is not lost on the ice arena, if and when the issue rises again. For the time being, I think we should all celebrate that we will soon own the Police Station. I would suggest that we put these newly found savings into adequately caring for our parks.
David Ludescher
Northfield