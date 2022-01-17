January 6th, I announced that I will not run for re-election to the Minnesota House in 2022. I will finish out my term, working hard during the upcoming session to meet the needs of our district and the people of Minnesota.
I have been honored to represent district 20B in the Minnesota House, and I’ve been humbled to be entrusted with this work for two terms. I have learned so much about our district, and I have grown because of all you have shared with me.
Since the last election, and the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol in particular, I’ve felt a growing sense of urgency to help Democrats build connections with more people in rural areas.
I grew up in a town of 700 people, and I’ve served as a pastor in communities of 2000, 5000, and 20,000 people in Wisconsin and Minnesota. As a child, I went to church with my family every Sunday, and I learned that Christians are to love their neighbors. I taught this week after week as a pastor in small towns too. We are to be caring, compassionate, and generous towards one another. I grew up believing these are rural values, and I still do. We care about our neighbors and help out when someone is in need, and we know that we’re better off together.
I ran for office because I care about people in rural places, and I knew we needed to find ways to come together across race and geography to address needs we share. I was deeply concerned about the ideology of the Trump movement, now the dominant ideology of the Republican party. I don’t hear anything from this movement that is loving. I don’t hear anything that is compassionate or generous towards others, or that comes close to bringing out the best in us. I certainly don’t hear anything that has any chance of bringing us together across race and place to help us face the challenges in front of us.
I believe care for others is a central rural value, not to mention pride in our democracy and respect for those who serve. So many politicians that represent rural communities, or say they speak for rural communities, express values I don’t recognize at all.
The fear and division politics of the Trump movement has pushed our democracy to the brink. We must turn around. For that to happen, Democrats will need to do a better job of connecting in rural communities, building trust and relationships in rural places, and listening to rural people. Building relationships takes time, and we need people to give time to this work.
I’ve decided to give my full time and energy to helping Democrats build connections in rural areas, in southern Minnesota and beyond.
I will be stepping away from the Minnesota House, but I won’t be stepping away from politics. I’ll be walking towards the biggest challenges we face.