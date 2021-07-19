Just in time for late summer road trips Up North or wherever you’re headed, the library is thrilled to offer a new resource for your online enjoyment! Hoopla offers over 900,000 items including eBooks, eAudiobooks, graphic novels, TV shows and movies, as well as popular music, all readily available with no holds and no waiting.
Northfield residents will be able to borrow three items per calendar month. We are able to offer this thanks to the generous support of the Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library. Since we’re rolling out this new service I thought I’d share some of my favorite finds on Hoopla.
A wedding celebration on an island off the coast of Ireland turns dark and deadly when a body rolls up on the beach in “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, available as an eAudiobook and read by a full cast. If you like that you’ll also enjoy listening to “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica and “When I was You,” described as “Fatal Attraction meets You,” by Amber Garza.
Audiobooks are a great friend to those of us who love to read but don’t always have the time to sit down with a book. Tune in while gardening, working out, or cleaning the house.
If soundtracks and summer jams are on your list, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” and the soundtracks to “Hamilton,” and “In the Heights” are waiting for you. Browse their music collection under “Summer of Soul” and you’ll find just about all of the artists featured in QuestLove’s outstanding documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969. If you can’t get enough K-Pop, we’ve got you covered there too.
Fans of British television will be excited to have all of Acorn TV free to stream or download, and since Hoopla is available on Roku and Fire TV, viewing is easy. Hoopla’s graphic novel selection can’t be beat so my list of favorites is far too long for this column but I’ll say that Thi Bui’s graphic memoir, “The Best We Could Do” and Emil Ferris’ “My Favorite Thing is Monsters” are both highly recommended.
Also new this month is an exhibit in the mystery room we’re calling “What’s the Story?” In partnership with the Northfield Historical Society, we’re curating quarterly exhibits of lesser known items from their collection which we hope will inspire some creative storytelling. We’ll be including information about the items on display as well as prompts for writing with an option to submit your stories to us for inclusion in a community anthology of short fiction. Our first exhibit features a positively “hair-raising” Victorian art form.
Speaking of treasures, Crazy Daze is almost here! Don’t miss the Friends of the Library’s table Thursday. They’ll have lots of great finds for sale, from LPs to books to DVDs, and all proceeds go to support programs and new collections at your Northfield Public Library.