Almost one year ago today, I first wrote here about COVID-19. It’s been a very hard year, but it’s also amazing how far we have come in our understanding and responses to this pandemic, every day bringing new recommendations, research, reactions, and alarming statistics.
The pandemic has taken a huge amount of time, energy, flexibility, adaptability, and patience on the part of our whole community. We are almost there. With spring on the horizon, I’m hopeful we’re seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel.
I am incredibly grateful for the many health and medical service workers all across our community who have been putting in long hours week after week to keep our community safe. I feel fortunate that Northfield has a municipally owned and operated hospital that works so hard to serve our community.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics has been maintaining strong partnerships with Rice County Public Health, Allina Clinic of Northfield, Dakota County Public Health, and Northfield Public School District, and this has enabled them to administer over 5,000 vaccine doses to date. NH+C staff and providers, 1a health care workers in Rice and Dakota counties, people 72 and older — including patients of Allina Clinic — and Northfield school district teachers, school staff, and licensed day care providers. Because of this, our middle school, high school and ALC Northfield school district students will be able to return to in-person learning by March 31.
The NH+C staff have been amazing. They have risen to the occasion and pitched in at every step — from parking valets to screeners and registration to consent nurses and injectors to monitoring and medical oversight. They have innovated on the fly. And their work has not gone unnoticed:
“I was so impressed by the kindness and efficiency of the NH&C staff. This was a very good model for vaccinations. Thank you for making it such a pleasant experience.”
“Everything worked like clockwork. The staff that put the plan in place and everyone implementing the plan are doing an amazing job!”
“Wow and wow again! The hospital staff is doing an amazing job of administering the vaccine. Thanks again to EVERYONE who is pitching in!”
The hospital is committed to serving all members of our community as efficiently as possible with the vaccine that they have at any given time. NH+C created a waitlist to serve community members in our service area. Anyone 65 and older who lives in NH+C’s service area can join the list.
Appointments are offered in order of age (oldest first). The number of appointments offered depends on the amount of vaccine available. You can join the NH&C waitlist at bit.ly/nhc-vaccine-waitlist, or use the new MDH online tool (vaccineconnector.mn.gov) to find out when, where and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
We still need to be masking, hand washing, and physical distancing. But, personally, I’m humbled by the way that our community has worked together to respond to this pandemic. Things are still in flux, but we are on the home stretch. Thank you all!