To the editor:
Last week, President Trump was commenting that the published COVID-19 fatality rate was much higher than the actual rate because of under-reported mild cases.
In this mathematics of misery, he was focusing on the unitless ratio rather than either numerator or denominator where both numbers represent people in distress. This letter goes a different direction.
Please join me in thanking the legions of health care workers who are working so hard to assist those who are sick. They work under difficult conditions to contain the spread of the disease and are themselves at risk of contracting the illness. They materially reduce the number of fatalities and also reduce long-term damage to those who are sick.
Please join me in thanking the epidemiologists and many case workers who track contacts of people who are affected to limit the number of new cases. All these people are heroes for reducing both the important numbers.
Thank you.
Kevin Allin
Northfield