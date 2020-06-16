Contrary to the headline in the June 3 edition of the News, I am not “challenging” Mayor Pownell for mayor. The mayor’s position is an open seat for which Jon Denison and I have both applied so that we can articulate our collective visions for that position. It will be the voters who are “challenged” to pick the candidate that best exemplifies what a mayor should be. Voters should have a choice.
On whether Mayor Pownell has fulfilled her role as a mayor, I will let Jon speak for himself. In my opinion, when the mayor decided that she wanted to reduce the political tensions at the council and in “the city,” she chose the wrong goal. The charter, not political ends, governs the role of the mayor. The charter obligates the mayor to report on city operations, act as a chair of the council and serve as the chief executive officer. In other words, the mayor’s primary job is not to make peace, but to encourage an active representative democracy, and a government limited in power, and rich in liberty.
As Lincoln so famously said, we are a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Thus, the City Council’s proper place is not as a master, but as a servant. That is why the charter, in the tradition of the Constitution, chose to limit the powers of the mayor.
If the government is “for the people,” does that justify breaking our promise with Waterford? Fighting Bridgewater citizens for equal rights? Giving land and cash to the well-to-do? Spending $4.7 million on a single roundabout? Going against the wishes of the hospital board? Ignoring the opinion and counsel of the Charter Commission? Not making amends for the 1 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Cannon? Advocating for a $21 million hockey arena? Spending our tax money to hire an attorney to suppress any opposition arising from the oppressed? Is this the kind of people we want to be? Is this the kind of leadership/servitude we want?
The mayor controls the agenda and the conduct of the meeting. She and the entire council must follow the dictates of the charter in both letter and spirit. She should set the moral and legislative tone. Can we legitimately claim to make climate change a top priority of “the city”, when we can’t even agree that Waterford and Bridgewater residents are our co-equals? Are we friends of the needy when we give away millions to the well-to-do? The questions above are neither idle nor rhetorical. They are the essence of our present government.
I don’t lay the sole responsibility for the castle and moat mentality solely on the mayor. Nor do I desire to be mayor. But, neither do I want to remain silent for the next 4 years. If the mayor shows a willingness to stand up to the council, apologize and make amends to Waterford and Bridgewater, honor the charter, and stop raising taxes to support the well-to-do, my candidacy will be a success, even if I lose the primary or the election.