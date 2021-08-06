To the editor:
Why is our Northfield city government pushing so hard to approve the development plan for the Paulson Tree Farm as presented by Rebound Partners while ignoring the questions, comments and concerns expressed by the citizens of Northfield?
Over the past several years the Northfield City Council has made strong commitments to "affordable" housing. They have specifically identified the need for starter homes (i.e. affordable) and life-cycle housing suitable for residents at any stage of life. Approximately 60% of the housing in Northfield is owner occupied. Many of the 40% who are living in the rental housing would choose to purchase a home if it were available.
Now, When the Paulson property has become available for development, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the city leaders are bending over backwards to accommodate a development that does not meets the needs that they have identified. The developer has presented a plan for this 12.5-acre plot that includes a 100-unit apartment building and about 20 homes projected to sell for up to $500,000 or more. No affordable housing appears to be included. At least 80% of this proposed development will be rental housing.
This 12.5-acre plot could be divided into 50 quarter-acre lots as are typical in Northfield. A nationally recognized architect/designer has offered his vision that the plot could provide 60, slightly smaller lots that would be compatible with the smaller, affordable starter and retirement homes that the Council has said we need. This vision would provide 60 homes that would fit perfectly into the surrounding neighborhoods.
The plan proposed by Rebound creates a microcosm of a major problem facing our country today, namely, the growing gap between the "haves" and the "have nots." One half of the plot has 20 families living in half-million-dollar homes and the half has 100 families living in $1,200/month apartments. The developer has stated the he would provide landscaping, buildings and fencing to separate the "have nots" from the "haves." Is this the "diversity" we want in Northfield?
The developer has applied for $2.99 million TIF relief from property taxes over 20 years. Sixty affordable, owner occupied homes would generate over $3.50 million in taxes in the same time period.
Again, why is the city including the council, the Planning Commission and the city staff rushing through an approval process for a plan that is not compatible with the housing needs that they identified?
Don McGee
Northfield