This is an open letter to the Northfield City Council on a matter I have written about before: I just read the Northfield News article on Say Their Names and the issue of chalking. The problem is the statute, not the chalking, which should simply—in any person's or group's case—be a matter of free expression, so long as it doesn't incite to violence, constitute a hate crime, or fall under the laws on obscenity. STN's chalking should clearly be treated as free political expression and not defacement. In fact, groups like STN chalk precisely because they respect public spaces.
The statute, as written:"No person shall write, print, stick, post, or place any bill, placard or sign of any description upon the sidewalks or other public structure of the city"—cannot be fairly and equitably enforced because, as STN spokespeople have noted, it is selectively acted on solely when a complaint arises. To keep it on the books, the city would have to erase every bit of chalk from public sidewalks — including the ones by children, ranging from hopscotch to the writing of many of the very same names that STN has written. All a citizen like me would have to do is complain that all the city's sidewalks must be cleared of such graffiti—as I am doing here.
But of course that's an absurd waste of taxpayer money. The council could fine every house or property where such graffiti appears on city sidewalks or every kid's family when they chalk in, say, Central Park. Another absurdity.
Please rewrite the statute so that it covers only actual defacement, which is permanent or not removable by rain and other natural conditions. I’m not a lawyer, but I know there has to be a better way for the city to handle this matter.
I realize this has not been a high priority for the city, but it needs to become one if our community's claims to equitable treatment are real.
Douglas Green
Northfield