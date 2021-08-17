To the editor:
In the important debate over the proposed development on the Paulson Christmas Tree farm, one perspective is missing: formal community input and expertise. The approval process for this development has carelessly and consistently excluded and rejected both recommended and legally required community input.
Northfield’s Comprehensive Plan states, “When infill, redevelopment, or land intensification occurs it will be done with great care so as not to compromise the quality of life for existing residents as a result of inappropriate building placement or size, unreasonable traffic impact or other identifiable negative consequences.”
It further recommends a review board be considered to determine if infill housing is compatible with the design and scale of the existing neighborhood (HS 2.4). There is no evidence that a review board was considered. A development that meets these standards should be eager for public validation. Why was this not pursued?
Moreover, the Land Development Code requires that the Parks Board submit a comment letter “prior to submission of an application” (LDC 8.5.12 B.1.b), so as to fulfill its mandate to “ensure sustainable and desirable natural resource areas and ecological systems are protected and managed within the city” (PR 4.4). This letter was unlawfully omitted.
Additionally, in February the Environmental Quality Commission unanimously passed a resolution including a formal assessment to identify and protect habitat on the property for the federally endangered and legally protected rusty patched bumblebee. These recommendations (and all others) were rejected and ignored. What does this suggest?
Now the developers want taxpayers to give them $3 million in tax increment financing. For that amount the city could buy the property, create a community land-trust for affordable home ownership and establish a preserve with money to spare. In no way has “great care” been exercised, and clearly our tax dollars are the only community input they desire.
Is this the type of town that we want Northfield to be? Should millionaire developers be able to do whatever they want, without regard for the rules and values of the community, and at our expense? If you don’t think so, contact the mayor and City Council. Urge them to follow the required and recommended community input so that the informed recommendations of community experts can be considered, for the benefit of all.
Jason Ripley
Northfield