To the editor:
Many people describe today’s 2020 election as the most important election in recent history. They're right. Who can deny the volcanic intensity of passions and thinking of so many? Is democracy really at stake? It is.
One of the spontaneous events which I have witnessed on my TV screen was the response of the people waiting for hours in line. What joy I felt as I saw people dancing and laughing on the sidewalks, passing out pizza to strangers and bringing elderly persons to the front.
Gives me hope. One older woman summarizes what she and the others are doing, she says, "We the people, being the free people that we are." I take the blame for the following poem.
“We the People”
We the people
stand in line for endless hours
wait our chance to cast our ballot,
while men with guns watch
as we begin to dance
crying with joy!
Billionaires and their billions,
Putin’s Russia, a soulless darkness,
the Senate whose empty words
echo the lies of the president we elected,
America’s courts and armies of lawyers,
cannot stop we the people.
Sidewalks, streets become our dance floor,
the elderly we advance to the front of the line,
pizza handed out to those who wait,
though politicians try to frighten us
as if we were children in the night,
we are freedom’s volcano bubbling over,
We the people vote.
David Walters
Northfield