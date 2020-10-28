To the editor:

Many people describe today’s 2020 election as the most important election in recent history. They're right. Who can deny the volcanic intensity of passions and thinking of so many? Is democracy really at stake? It is.

One of the spontaneous events which I have witnessed on my TV screen was the response of the people waiting for hours in line. What joy I felt as I saw people dancing and laughing on the sidewalks, passing out pizza to strangers and bringing elderly persons to the front.

Gives me hope. One older woman summarizes what she and the others are doing, she says, "We the people, being the free people that we are." I take the blame for the following poem.

“We the People”

We the people

stand in line for endless hours

wait our chance to cast our ballot,

while men with guns watch

as we begin to dance

crying with joy!

Billionaires and their billions,

Putin’s Russia, a soulless darkness,

the Senate whose empty words

echo the lies of the president we elected,

America’s courts and armies of lawyers,

cannot stop we the people.

Sidewalks, streets become our dance floor,

the elderly we advance to the front of the line,

pizza handed out to those who wait,

though politicians try to frighten us

as if we were children in the night,

we are freedom’s volcano bubbling over,

We the people vote.

David Walters

Northfield 

