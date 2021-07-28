To the editor:
The July 18 issue of the Northfield News included an article with 2022 budget projections for the city of Northfield. One estimated rate increase stood out, far ahead of any other. The expected increase in medical premiums is 13%.
The health insurance system we use to cover medical expenses is costly and unpredictable. For the past 40 years, we have tried different measures to rein in these costs: limiting patients to a network of providers, charging co-pays, raising deductibles so high that many people avoid medical care altogether. None of them have worked, and all of them have made it more difficult to access the care we need. The proven solution, adopted by every other developed country in the world, is universal healthcare with premiums based on the ability to pay.
Call your senators to urge them to support the improved and expanded Medicare options now being considered in the Senate, which would add dental, vision, and hearing to Medicare, give Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices, and lower the Medicare age to 60. These important steps will bring us closer to the universal care our residents need.
Cindy Robinson, member Healthcare for All Minnesota
Northfield