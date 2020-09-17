To the editor:
I find it hard to think that a free person can continue consenting to civil asset forfeiture, and was disappointed to read about its practice in our county.
A wallet full of cash or an old car are often a working person's single largest asset, and the idea that someone can have that taken from them (and thus put their entire livelihood in peril), without due process or being convicted of a crime baffles me.
I'd support getting rid of it entirely. If the county needs money they usually seize like this, I'd happily pay an additional tax to make up the shortfall.
Augustine Beeman
Northfield