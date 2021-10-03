To the editor:
The future of Kraewood, the former tree farm on Greenvale Avenue, has created a lively debate among the citizens of our town, with everyone from local clergy to college students weighing in.
Folks are getting involved and paying attention to what is happening in city hall.
This is a good thing.
But it is not good that the debate has begun to polarize the people of Northfield. Positions of others are being mischaracterized and the motives are being assumed or invented.
In this case we are hearing:
“Those who support the development as planned do not care about the environment, the safety of schoolchildren, or the plight of the rusty patched bumblebee;” or “Those who oppose the development as planned are fearful of change, do not want new unfamiliar neighbors, and don’t care about the lack of affordable housing.”
C’mon Northfielders! We can do so much better.
We all want to have truly affordable housing made available to those who need it, in a way that integrates those homes in our community, while protecting our environment, our children, and the natural resource that is Kraewood.
We can do this, but not if we allow Kraewood to be developed by those whose primary interest is return on investment.
Saying no to the developer will not deny housing to low-income families: new and affordable housing units in less environmentally sensitive areas are being built and are planned. In fact, the planned Kraewood development will work against integrating Northfield. It will sequester low-income people rather than creating neighborhoods that are diverse in terms of ethnicity, age, and income. This kind of segregation promotes division and prejudice.
And there are ways to say yes to development that will protect this resource, safeguard our children, and manage traffic in that part of town.
Development of Kraewood that is more modest in character will result in compensation for the Paulsons equal to what they are currently being offered for their property, create true and affordable diversity in Northfield, and protect the environment. A win-win-win.
This creative approach to the development of Kraewood may be a loss for the developers, but it is in the character of Northfield to find ways to move ahead carefully without polarization. We can do it!
Charlotte and Raymond De Vries
Northfield