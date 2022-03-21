The gravity of the climate emergency the world faces was highlighted by the latest report released by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The report’s dire, consensus science-based predictions of extreme difficulty adapting to climate change and severe threats to the natural world and human civilization could lead one to despair, but despair isn’t an acceptable option.
The best antidote to despair is action. Adequate international climate change response is such a massive undertaking that policies supporting major and immediate steps are essential. The most important action you can take is supporting local, state, and federal politicians and policies that seriously tackle climate change head-on. Many organizations back needed state and federal policy change. Find one and get involved.
There are also things we can and must do in our daily lives to give the natural world and future human generations a fighting chance to live abundantly and well. This monthly column will focus on things the Northfield Environmental Quality Commission recommends that individuals, small businesses, and industry/institutions can do to combat climate change and build a sustainable community.
This month’s focus is building energy efficiency and electrification. The Northfield Climate Action Plan (CAP) documents that building energy use accounted for the vast majority of Northfield’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017, split evenly between natural gas emissions and emissions from electricity use. While most of these emissions result from commercial/industrial buildings residential natural gas and electricity emissions are also significant. Improving building energy efficiency in all sectors, and conversion from natural gas to electricity (building electrification) are entral strategies to meeting Northfield’s CAP goal of being a 100% carbon-free community by 2040.
What can you do? As a homeowner or renter, there are many things you (or your landlord) can do to improve your home’s energy efficiency, and to switch from natural gas to electricity. The best place to start is with an Xcel Energy Home Energy Squad (https://www.homeenergysquad.net/) visit and implementing suggested efficiency improvements in your home. Xcel offers rebates for LED lighting, insulation and air sealing, water heaters, and heating and cooling improvements. New highly efficient and cost-effective heat pump technology is eligible for rebates and enables switching from natural gas to electricity for water heating and space heating. In a carbon-free future, anything that uses natural gas – heating systems and water heaters, ranges, ovens, clothes dryers – can and must shift from natural gas to carbon-free electricity. You can cost-effectively make a difference in your own home.
Similar services are available to small businesses and industrial/institutional energy users. . Many efficiency options are cost-effective and good for the bottom line. Xcel offers cost-saving services and rebates for a wide range of energy improvements for businesses and institutions small and large.
Once you’ve made cost-effective efficiency and electrification improvements, you can consider solar options (a topic for a future column).
The City of Northfield will soon offer residential and small business rebates to complement Xcel rebates. Stay tuned for details in the coming months. Fight despair and take action!