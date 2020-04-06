Most American can get health care if they have “good” insurance. Upwards of 30 million people don’t have access to health care; they are uninsured. Millions more can’t afford to pay the co-pays and deductibles. People who can’t afford it, may not seek care. This becomes a public health problem. Untreated illness can be transmitted to others (as is happening now with the coronavirus).
With Medicare for All this will no longer be a problem. Everyone will have access to care through a universal system. Individuals will pay based on their income and ability to pay. Instead of paying a premium to a private health insurance company, driven by profits, the payment will be used for a publicly funded system with regulations to keep down costs. The focus will be on patients, not profits. Health and medical care will still be delivered by private providers, as happens now.
The COVID-19 pandemic showcases what is wrong with our dysfunctional, fragmented, profit-driven health care financing system. People who can’t afford care and don’t seek it, become a public health concern when they expose others to illness. When everyone can access care with a Medicare for All plan, many of the hurdles faced now will be eliminated.
The majority of people in the U.S. approve of Medicare for All. But even with positives of a universal health plan, there is still opposition. This is puzzling. Medicare is a very popular program, so extending it for those under 65 makes sense. All of us 65 and older (and those with certain disabilities) are eligible for coverage. However, we know that Medicare is not comprehensive; for example, it doesn’t cover dental and vision. So what is needed is improved Medicare. Many seniors purchase a private health plan that covers more than “straight” Medicare. This adds to the profits of already wealthy insurance companies, a concern that would be eliminated with improved Medicare for All.
With Medicare for All, the impact of COVID-19 will be lessened; everyone will be able to access health care. This is especially important for the millions losing their jobs and their health insurance tied to their job. With a universal health care system, “everyone is in, nobody is out.” If we had a coordinated universal health care payment system, it would be more likely that supplies and resources to combat the virus would be available — test kits and other protective items.
There is a powerful argument for Medicare for All. This pandemic shows us the reasons why. After COVID-19 is no longer with us (and that will happen) there is still a crisis in health care with our current dysfunctional system. Health care is not a commodity to purchase (like a car). Illness is not a choice; it is a misfortune, and a system of private for-profit health insurance capitalizes on it. It’s not only an economic, financial issue, but a moral one. Just like providing police and fire protection, health care is a need and what decent societies provide.
What can we do to improve the health care system? Each of us can contact our elected officials. Tell them you want them to pass at the House Congressional level, HR 1384, the Medicare for All Act of 2019, Pramila Jayapal’s bill. In Minnesota, ask your senator and representative to urge a hearing and a vote to pass the Minnesota Health Plan, the comprehensive bill authored by Sen. John Marty.
You can find out your elected officials and how to contact them: leg.state.mn.us. Send them an e-mail telling them how they can make a difference by supporting the bills cited above.