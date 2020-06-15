To the editor:
County fairs, parades and contact sports are being canceled everywhere.
Maybe recreation and exercise will need new activities. Like social ice skating outdoors?
The time is right for the city of Northfield to close its terrible ice arena. In the campaign to spend $28 million on a new ice palace, the Northfield Hockey Association disclosed in vivid details the problems with the old arena. Rat-infested, needing a federally mandated new ice maker for over $1 million, lacking fire sprinklers or even a basic central station fire/smoke alarm system, the existing rink is a safety hazard for hundreds of young public school students.
Now that the legislature refused Northfield’s request to add $13 million (about $18 with interest on the twenty year bonds) in local option sales tax to the November ballot, Northfield clearly does not have the money to waste.
St. Olaf has a beautiful new rink. Would the college allow open skating by residents if the city asked nicely?
Doug Jones for the AGA
Nerstrand