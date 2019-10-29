To the editor:
The letter to the editor by Chris Thurin is all confused. The Association for Government Accountability is not against letting 4-year old kids play hockey. It wants them to skate and play hockey, and be safe.
Northfield News earlier reported that Northfield’s Economic Development Association gave Brett Reese’s business $100,000 in support of his Reunion bar, and now reports that the EDA is granting him $250,000 for his 78-unit proposed apartment house. And now Reese is selling the property on the corner of Second Street and Hwy 3 to Premier Bank for a drive through bank, land that the city sold Reese for exactly $1.
But somehow the city of Northfield, owner of the old ice arena, and Northfield Public Schools, whose students use the rink, and the Northfield Hockey Association can’t seem to find $25,000 for a central station fire/smoke alarm system that might save lives.
Two recent fires in Faribault were successfully put out with the help of central station alarms and fire sprinkler systems.
After Northfield voters rejected the $26 million ice palace, and after the college teams have moved to St Olaf’s lovely new $9 million ice arena, Northfield’s gung-ho hockey dads need to fix their priorities.
Doug Jones
Nerstrand