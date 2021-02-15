To the editor:
There was a surprise military coup in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) in Southeast Asia in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2021. Myanmar was ruled by the military or some form of the military for decades, and in 2010, Myanmar had a quasi-0free election, and in 2015, an even freer election.
On Nov. 8, 2020, Myanmar has another free and fair election, and the National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide, securing about 86% of the vote. The military stared crying “foul”, “fake”, and “illegitimate”. Finally, as the new Members of Parliament were to be sworn in on Feb. 1, 2021, the military staged an illegal and unjust coup. On Feb. 9, 2021, there have been four days of sustained and widespread pro-democracy protests across the entire country. I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Thailand in 1995 to 1998, and met my husband at Indiana University in 1999. My husband is originally from Myanmar but now we live in Northfield.
The events of the last week in Myanmar are very disturbing, and this is not going to end well. I base this on decades of the Myanmar military actions, shooting peaceful protesters, as they did in 1998 and 2007.
Please let your U.S. senators know this is an issue you care about and urge their strong support for Senate Resolution 35 in the 117th Congress (congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-resolution/35). Call your U.S. House representative and let them know you care about this issue. Minnesota is home to one of the largest populations of Myanmar/Karen refugees that have fled this awful military dictatorship for years. This is an issue I care deeply about and directly affects my life, here in Minnesota, and thousands of others in Minnesota.
Carol Myint
Northfield