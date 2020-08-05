The past 12 months have been momentous for the Northfield Arts Guild, beginning with the celebration of our 60th anniversary and progressing through the challenges we all continue to face while embracing our dedication to keep the arts strong in Northfield.
We kicked off our 60th season with a celebration on our anniversary, Aug. 20, 2019, by celebrating a pivotal founder, Myrna Johnson, with an ice cream social at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater.
Through fall, winter and early spring, the Guild offered a celebratory line-up of exhibitions, plays, concerts and classes. Highlights have included the plays The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Lend Me a Tenor, the exhibition Foundations, showcasing works by artists who have been involved with the Guild for over 35 years (Wendell Arneson, Mac Gimse, Chris Holmquist, Tim Lloyd, Riki Kölbl Nelson, Jan Shoger and Frederick Somers), 411 Series concerts by Pieta Brown and Jerry Kosak & Pat Donohue, CVRO’s 40th anniversary season opening concert, Tribute, (led by founding conductor Paul Niemisto), and Purple Door Youth Theater’s production of Matilda. The early year also saw two new staff additions: Jared Zeigler, (Performing Arts Manager), and Jennie Eubank, (Education Assistant and Outreach Coordinator).
In March, we were halfway through staging The Prince and the Pauper and in rehearsals for the musical Grey Gardens, when Minnesota’s shelter at home order was issued. Thankfully, creativity cannot be quarantined, and our resilient and innovative staff immediately transitioned our arts programming online to ensure that our community has access to arts engagement, education and expression.
Online programming continues to thrive with classes, theater projects and community art making taking place via Zoom and on the Guild’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram platforms (check them out!). We were also thrilled to offer E-magination Celebration (a virtual version of our annual Imagination Celebration), a Facebook Live concert with the acclaimed musician Katy Vernon, and present performances by YPTW and dance program students who showcased what Guild students of all ages have learned through these remote offerings.
In addition, our visual arts program didn’t miss a beat, installing exhibitions and making them accessible through online tours, virtual receptions and more. We have also continued to work with community partners to offer free art packs for pick up every week through the summer for making art at home. Visit the Guild’s website (specifically our Guild@Home page) for more information on all our online arts projects.
I am glad to report that we are actively working to reopen the Guild’s downtown building to the public later this summer and we are making plans to resume staging plays and concerts in spring/summer 2021. While we’re incredibly excited to see you again soon at the Guild, we will also keep online programming active to ensure everyone can engage with the arts in a way that feels safe and accessible for your specific needs.