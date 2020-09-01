To the editor:
As a 74-year-old Minnesotan, who recently had surgery, without which I probably wouldn't have survived the last four months, I'm voting for Jon Olson for Minnesota Senate. I have earned the right to a better healthcare system, as have you, as an American citizen. This is not a partisan issue and Mr. Olson believes that it should not be political.
He says: "It's the bedrock of our community, healthy citizens contribute far more to a growing economy and strengthen our communities."Affordable, quality, comprehensive healthcare is the standard for many countries in the world. Minnesota can set the standard for America.
We should have all-inclusive healthcare with medical, vision, dental and drug coverage. Every Minnesotan deserves to live a healthy, dignified life. No one should be one major medical crisis away from bankruptcy.
And Jon, with 25 years of service as a naval intelligence officer, is the right man for the job in our Minnesota Senate.
He's worked with people from all walks of life, bringing them together to get things done. That's exactly what we need in the Minnesota Senate right now. A breath of fresh air, with a conscience committed to the common good.
Jon P. Frasz
Northfield
This letter is a paid political endorsement.