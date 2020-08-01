The Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority had a productive past year of work despite some transitions. Chair and longtime member Dayna Norvold and Housing Coordinator Janine Atchison both left the HRA after effective tenures in their respective roles. Sandi Gerdes joined as a new member, and the city recently hired Melissa Hanson as the new housing coordinator. The carry-over members are excited to work with our new member and staff.
Local housing authorities are charged with purposes related to housing, redevelopment and planning activities, and Northfield's HRA is focused on “providing a sufficient supply of adequate, safe and sanitary dwellings in Northfield.”
To support these goals and to connect with the city’s current strategic plan in the areas of expanding affordable housing options, growing and supporting emergency housing and providing more senior housing, the HRA took a number of actions over the past 12 months including but not limited to:
• Provided funding to hire a consultant to conduct a full housing market study and needs analysis for Northfield. When completed, the study will not only guide HRA but other city committees, outside developers and others in understanding housing needs and then working to improve the deficient areas.
• Partnered with a trash and recycling hauler to conduct a “clean-up day” for Viking Terrace and Florella’s manufactured home parks where residents could dispose of any items.
• Partnered with Three Rivers Community Action Agency to help them develop 32 affordable housing units as part of the Spring Creek II development. HRA owns the land on which the townhomes will be built.
• Allocated $53,600 to the Northfield Community Action Center to provide emergency funds for rent and mortgage relief for members of our community that are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Committed up to $45,000 to assist with the removal of eight blighted and abandoned mobile homes during a phased plan to improve the Florella’s manufactured home park.
• Continued ongoing programs including street assessment assistance, the Residential Rehab Program, down payment assistance and rental housing partnerships.
Looking forward to the next year, the HRA strives to explore creating an affordable housing trust fund, continue to seek land in Northfield for acquisition for future housing development, support upcoming emergency housing projects, and TO put protocols in place to allow for purchase of rental properties.