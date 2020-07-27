2020 is a pivotal year for Rice County Area United Way, as it will be for so many – individuals, families, businesses and nonprofit organizations alike.
After wrapping up its first fundraising season as a countywide United Way following the 2019 merger of the United Ways of Faribault and Northfield, RCAUW was starting its annual grant-making process in the early spring when the pandemic arrived in Minnesota. They extended the grant application period, started working from home and launched a COVID-19 Agency Relief fund.
In April and June RCAUW awarded $11,700 in COVID-19 Agency Relief microgrants to nonprofit agencies that were dealing with a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 health emergency and its economic impact. These experienced local agencies worked diligently and creatively to deliver services to more people while keeping clients, staff and volunteers as safe as possible. Thanks to individuals and organizations who donated specifically for this purpose, the United Way was able to get these additional funds out to help meet rising community needs.
At the end of June, RCAUW announced annual grants totaling $240,000 to 27 nonprofit and school-sponsored partner agencies that promote youth success, foster health in individuals and communities, help people acquire skills and habits that lead to long-term financial stability, and assist people experiencing crisis and hardship. We awarded $156,800 in the area of financial stability/basic needs, $61,550 in education, and $48,800 in health. Priority was given to programs that serve the greatest need and help the greatest number of community members.
Twelve of these agencies or programs provide their services county-wide or in multiple communities. Six of them primarily serve the Faribault area, one serves the Montgomery-Lonsdale-Le Center area, and nine primarily serve the Northfield area. These partner agencies play an essential role in the United Way’s commitment to fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. Learn more at ricecountyunitedway.org/partner-agencies.
Rice County Area United Way also expects to invest approximately $25,000 in 2020-21 promoting early childhood pre-literacy skills (and all the other benefits that come from families reading together) as the local sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, sending free, age-appropriate books each month to more than 900 Rice County area children from infancy to age 5. At a time when child care, pre-schools and public library programs are disrupted, Imagination Library will keep the books coming and keep young children excited about reading.
United Way 2-1-1 is a free, confidential, 24-hour hotline providing health and human services information for people in Minnesota. The service is available in many languages and is also available online at 211unitedway.org. Whether you are in crisis or need a little support, 2-1-1 can provide quality information. During this pandemic they have worked diligently to keep up to date on the agencies and services that are available to help.
As you can see, a donation to Rice County Area United Way has a mighty impact across the community.
No other organization provides so much support for such a broad range of local needs. But the needs are continuing to grow in the time of COVID-19. With so many people laid off from their jobs, struggling to put food on the table, dealing with illness and experiencing high levels of stress, the needs are greater than ever.
Some people who normally support the United Way will not be in a position to do so this year. If you are lucky enough to be financially stable, please consider a generous donation to Rice County Area United Way. Every gift makes a difference.