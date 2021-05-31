The Northfield Public Library has an abundance of resources, some of which many might not be aware. “But isn’t everything on the internet?” you might ask. Ask that of any genealogist and they will tell you, certainly not. Whether you’re on a journey to explore your own family's history, or you’re interested in the “genealogy” of your old Northfield home, the library can set the course for you with the help of a nearly complete print collection of Northfield High School Yearbooks going back to 1948, plus an assortment dating back to 1889. We also have indexes of the Northfield News, Northfield Independent from 1887-1962, and the Rice County Journal from 1872-1883. Plus you can access our card file on house histories for information on previous owners, dates of sale, renovations, and more. In addition to print sources, Heritage Quest is available for you to use at home with your library card, and Ancestry is available to use while in the library.
We get plenty of requests for reading material from curious minds and backyard explorers so we are highlighting a few niche and unusual history reads from our new materials shelf this month.
Go on a deep dive into the science, history, art, and culture of fly fishing with The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing by James Beard Award winning-author, Mark Kurlansky. Kurlansky is known for his engaging, sometimes quirky, in depth explorations of very specific topics. Readers of nature writing and fans of the film classic, A River Runs Through It, will find much to love about this book.
Those in need of a vacation will especially appreciate An Atlas of Extinct Countries by Gideon Defoe, a humorous collection of “obituaries” for countries who met their respectives ends in a variety of ways, from “a visit from Napoleon” to voting themselves out of existence.
Fans of Mary Roach (Stiff) will delight in the narrative nonfiction of Dark Archives: A Librarian’s Investigation Into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin. Alas, the Northfield Public Library does not have any of these macabre treasures in the catalog, but we can help you track one down to take a look. Human skin is a notoriously poor binding material however, so it is unlikely any library will permit casual handling.
Have you ever heard about Soul City, North Carolina? Learn all about the fascinating and tragic history of Floyd McKissack’s failed utopia in Soul City: race, equality, and the lost dream of an American utopia by Thomas Healy.
From colonial artisans to today's “craftivists”, craft historian Glenn Adamson explores what makes the art of making so special in Craft: an American history.
Finally, in We had a little real estate problem: the unheralded story of Native Americans in comedy, Kliph Nesteroff presents a thoroughly researched and deeply engaging investigation into the history, and influence of Native Americans on comedy.
Remember, if you can’t come to the library, the library will come to you. The ability for everyone to safely access the library is especially important to us at this time, when it is imperative to take precautions and limit contact, but even under otherwise ordinary circumstances we understand that everyone needs the library, and not everyone can visit us in person. To this end, we offer home delivery and curbside pickup services. Would you like recommendations specific to your tastes but don’t feel comfortable browsing in person? Give us a call and tell us what you like. We’ll handpick items based on your reading preferences that we know you’ll enjoy.
This summer, in the interest of keeping the community safe while still engaging the senses, we’ll be out and about at outdoor community events, and hosting programs in Northfield’s many parks. Because we believe in building a welcoming community, we are hosting Northfield’s first Pride Day event with Pride in the Park: an LGBTQ+ Community Celebration on June 5th at 12 pm.