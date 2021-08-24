Summer is almost gone and soon we will feel the cool fall weather moving in and before we know it snowflakes will be dancing in the air again. OK, maybe a little too soon for that.
This month I’m going back to the basics. As an educator and instructor in my job, I learned that sometimes we need a reminder or recertification or a review of the basics. I’m going to speak about the basics of safe driving on our roadways. Before we get into them, I will tell you why we are going back to the basics.
Last year in Rice County, we hit the high mark of 10 fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. They happened on the interstate, the state highways, county roads and township roads. They involved cars, trucks, SUVs and UTVs. Some were seat belted, some were not. Some were impaired, some were not. Some were speeding, some were not. Some were responsible for the crash, some were not. But the commonality of all of these crashes were that all were loved and cared for by someone else. So that meant, that many lives have been changed forever. They lost a friend, a spouse, a son or daughter or a brother or sister. Some lost a friend, a co-worker, a mentor. That’s a lot of loss in our circle of friends, our community, our county and our state.
Last year alone in the state of Minnesota, 394 people lost their lives from traffic-related crashes. Already this year, we’ve lost 271 lives in 2021. If we keep on this same pace we will exceed 400 deaths on our roadways. This is not acceptable! We need to get back to the basics.
First we must put our seat belt on before we start the vehicle or put it into drive. Seat belts working with airbags save lives. If you’re riding a motorcycle, put a helmet on. The two make a difference in a crash.
Next we need to secure our phone into a cradle or secure it so that it can be safely and lawfully used. Hands-free means what it says. You can’t hold it, you can’t text on it. It needs to be secured somewhere other than your hands.
Step three, driving the vehicle is the primary responsibility of the driver. There are a lot of unknowns out there on the roadways. We don’t know when a child or animal will run out in front of us. We don’t know when another car will abruptly brake or pull out in front of us. We don’t know when our tire will go flat. Your responsibility is to drive safely and attentively. Put the distractions away and out of your mind. Make driving the priority.
As we navigate the roadways, pay attention to the speed limits. When safe to do so, use your cruise control to set your speed at the speed limit or at the speed that you can safely operate your vehicle in poor weather conditions. Remember, speed is a key factor as it relates to crashes. You will not get to your destination quicker if you are involved in a crash or get stopped for speeding and then have a significant fine on top of it. Please slow down.
Finally, if you are going to go out and have some alcoholic beverages, know when to say when. If you want to have three or four, then have a safe plan to get home. Whether it’s a designated sober ride, a taxi, a walk home or staying at someone’s home or a hotel if you plan to indulge. A DUI or an alcohol-related crash are both life changing events. Your insurance, your driving record, your job and even your life are altered forever if you this happens to you. So be smart, make a plan and do the right thing before you driving impaired.
Folks, I share these messages with you because I care for you. I want your lives to be filled with many happy memories. But in the end, it’s up to you to make choices and decisions. For over 30 years, we’ve shared these same messages. It’s up to you to hear them, act on them and live them in your life. If we all do that, our numbers will trend the other way and our lives will be better for all of us. Be safe and stay healthy. Until next time …